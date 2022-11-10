Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weldon Spring, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
St Charles Psychiatric Associates4801 Weldon Spring Pkwy Ste 300, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Directions (636) 949-3894Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
I've been seeing Dr. Wilson for at least 3 years now and I could not speak more highly of a PHYSICIAN in addition to his practice as a Psychiatrist! He is extremely knowledgeable. He shows empathy and really listens to the patient before he makes a decision. He involves the patient in the treatment plan. He treats each patient as a human being and looks for realistic interventions that you can actually do. I can not speak highly enough about his care!
About Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1609130061
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson speaks Mandarin.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.