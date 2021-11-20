See All Vascular Neurologists in Tarrytown, NY
Dr. Joshua Willey, MD

Vascular Neurology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joshua Willey, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Willey works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Intervention Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuroradiologic Diagnosis of Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 20, 2021
    He was referred to me by my cardiologist. He spent time with me, listening to my story. He immediately put me through tests and within 5 days I was admitted for carotid surgery. His passion for getting the correct information to make an informed decision is the reason I’m able to give him 5 stars. He is that good! This was all done on an expedited basis right in the heart of the COVID pandemic. His office team communication was excellent. In what was a scary time, he was a voice of reason and calm. I can’t say enough wonderful words about him.
    About Dr. Joshua Willey, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073667101
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Willey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willey works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Willey’s profile.

    Dr. Willey has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Willey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

