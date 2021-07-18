See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Wiedermann works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0046

Acute Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenocarcinoma
Acute Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenocarcinoma

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
About Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD

  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1720345044
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiedermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wiedermann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wiedermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wiedermann works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Wiedermann’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedermann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedermann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiedermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiedermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

