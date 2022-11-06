Dr. Joshua Wellington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Wellington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Wellington, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wellington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-2891Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wellington?
I have Dr Wellington’s patient for 4 years now and He has become the standard of what an excellent Dr should be. If any other Dr doesn’t come close to His flawless bedside manner or quality of care I won’t bother anymore.
About Dr. Joshua Wellington, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1588627251
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Beth Israel Med Center Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cambridge Hosp, Harvard U
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wellington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wellington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wellington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wellington works at
Dr. Wellington has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wellington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wellington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wellington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.