Overview

Dr. Joshua Weissman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Weissman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Yonkers in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.