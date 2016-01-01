Dr. Joshua Weingartner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Weingartner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Weingartner, MD is a dermatologist in Edmond, OK. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates of Edmond and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Weingartner is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Edmond3863 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 216-5444Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lam Dermatology Associates Norman3960 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 120, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 217-3886
-
3
S. Oklahoma City / Moore2201 SW 119th St Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 735-9788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Joshua Weingartner, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1558655779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Norman Regional Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Weingartner?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingartner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingartner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingartner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingartner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingartner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingartner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.