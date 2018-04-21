Dr. Wein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Wein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Wein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Premiere Urology Group LLC10 Parsonage Rd Ste 118, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 679-2010
Premier Urology Group LLC2 Hospital Plz Ste 430, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 494-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
VERY KNOWLEDGABLE, FRIENDLY AND NICE. SPENDS A LOT OF TIME TALKING TO THE PATIENT (ME) ABOUT THEIR CONDITION. WOULD RECOMMEND TO MY FRIENDS. I see him for a benign kidney condition which was picked up on imaging I had for an unrelated condition. He is following me with annual ultrasounds and office visits. He also has sent my son for tests when he had some groin pain and my husband for a kidney stone which ultimately resolved itself. Nice and thorough.
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wein has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wein speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wein.
