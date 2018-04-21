Overview

Dr. Joshua Wein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Wein works at New Jersey Urology in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.