Dr. Joshua Weese, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Weese, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Steelhead Specialty Group PC2880 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 300, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 229-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weese diagnosed me with Multiple Myeloma in 2017. His diagnosis and treatment plan were presented in a very knowledgable and compassionate manner. The treatment was effective and sent the cancer into remission. Dr. Weese is very knowledgable in all facets of Oncologly as it relates to my cancer.
About Dr. Joshua Weese, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weese has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Weese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weese.
