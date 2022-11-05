Overview

Dr. Joshua Weaver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Weaver works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.