Dr. Joshua Weaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Weaver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Weaver works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Comprehensive General Otolaryngology240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 DirectionsWednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am -
Neuromuscular cener156 William St Fl 11, New York, NY 10038 Directions
General Neurology520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr weaver listened carefully; asked pertinent questions; and did a physical exam. He reminded me to call him at any time if I have questions or flareups.
About Dr. Joshua Weaver, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528228756
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
