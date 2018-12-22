Overview

Dr. Joshua Watson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - 1202 Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.