Dr. Joshua Waters, MD
Dr. Joshua Waters, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1400
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2000
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Waters seen me on Monday and had me in surgery on Wednesday, called me with my biopsy results, very caring answered all my questions, very good bed side manners, got me into radiation and chemotherapy drs immediately, I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Waters , he’s 5 stars ?????????? Ty Maryann Mullins Indianapolis In
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
