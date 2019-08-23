See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Conway, AR
Dr. Joshua Ward, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Ward, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Ward works at Conway OB/GYN Clinic in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conway OB/GYN Clinic
    2519 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 450-3920
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Conway Regional Medical Center
    2302 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 329-3831
  3. 3
    Conway Womens Health Center PA
    2200 Ada Ave Ste 301, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 450-3920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Endometriosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Joshua Ward, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912118944
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

