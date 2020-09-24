Overview

Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Wallet works at Center for Colon & Rectal Care in Decatur, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.