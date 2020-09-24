See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Decatur, IN
Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Wallet works at Center for Colon & Rectal Care in Decatur, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Adams Memorial Hospital
    1100 Mercer Ave, Decatur, IN 46733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-0259
  2. 2
    Southwest Office
    7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-0259
  3. 3
    Center for Colon and Rectal Care LLC
    7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-0259
  4. 4
    Dupont Hospital Office
    2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 436-0259

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adams Memorial Hospital
  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wallet?

    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr. Wallet is a compassionate, competent physician. He listened to and answered my questions. His nursing staff was awesome.
    B Gibson — Sep 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wallet to family and friends

    Dr. Wallet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wallet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598961393
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • York Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallet has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Wallet, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.