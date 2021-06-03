Overview

Dr. Joshua Waggoner, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Waggoner works at Scottsdale Thompsn Peak Hsptlst in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.