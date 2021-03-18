Dr. Joshua Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Vogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Vogel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vogel works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health At Mayfaire6781 Parker Farm Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 343-1031
-
2
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN1124 Gallery Park Ln Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-3127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vogel?
It was the first time I’ve felt as though a doctor actually listened to me and made sure to address my concerns without making me feel guilty or an inconvenience. He was phenomenal, as was Becky who did our anatomy scan. Don’t let the cranky receptionist fool you, the rest of the staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Joshua Vogel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104841121
Education & Certifications
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vogel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogel works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.