Dr. Joshua Vandersteen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Vandersteen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Cache Valley Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Locations
1
Ogden Clinic - South Ogden Family Medicine5740 Crestwood Dr, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5841Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSunday12:00pm - 3:00pm
2
Ogden Clinic4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5842Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Utah Digestive Health Institute - Ridgeline Endoscopy Center6028 S Ridgeline Dr Ste 201, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5843Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was minimal, all the staff was amazing and DR V came in after the procedure and explained everything he found. He was professional, courteous and direct. I appreciate that. ALSO love that there was no "waiting to fart" before we could leave and was not groggy as hell for hours! I highly recommend Dr Vandersteen.
About Dr. Joshua Vandersteen, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1285959114
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandersteen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandersteen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandersteen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandersteen has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandersteen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandersteen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandersteen.
