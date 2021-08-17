Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Gompel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Locations
Mission Peak Orthopaedics - Fremont39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Van Gompel is an excellent doctor. He listens to patients and is patient and caring.
About Dr. Joshua Van Gompel, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Regional Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Gompel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Gompel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Gompel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Gompel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Gompel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Gompel.
