Overview

Dr. Joshua Vacik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Vacik works at Medical Associates Of The Shoals PC in Sheffield, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.