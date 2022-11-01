See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Biloxi, MS
Dr. Joshua Tyler, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (5)
15 years of experience
Dr. Joshua Tyler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.

Dr. Tyler works at Keesler Medcl Ctr 81st Medical Group in Biloxi, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Keesler Medcl Ctr 81st Medical Group
    301 Fisher St, Biloxi, MS 39534 (228) 376-0425
    Merit Biloxi
    150 Reynoir St, Biloxi, MS 39530 (228) 432-1571
    Merit Health Medical Group Obgyn - Biloxi
    147 Reynoir St Ste 200, Biloxi, MS 39530 (228) 436-1273

  • Merit Health Biloxi
  • Pascagoula Hospital

Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Wonderful surgeon!. All visits were on time. He explained everything well.He is dedicated to his work and to the care of his patients. My surgery was successful with very little residual pain or discomfort.
    Jane — Nov 01, 2022
    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Dr. Tyler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tyler works at Keesler Medcl Ctr 81st Medical Group in Biloxi, MS. View the full address on Dr. Tyler’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

