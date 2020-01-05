Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trussell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Associates of Mansfield2975 E Broad St Ste 200, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 518-8619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trussell was the Surgeon on call when I went into Mansfield Methodist hospital with gall bladder pain. He had to remove my gall bladder the day I arrived. I can only compliment him on his bedside manner, his professionalism and the way he explained everything to me before and after the procedure. I would highly recommend him to anyone that is looking for a General Surgeon. . I'm feeling great after the surgery, so I can confidently say that he did a great job. His Christian attitude and kindness were certainly comforting during this stressful time.
About Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760684195
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University Of Texas At Arlington, Arlington, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trussell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trussell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trussell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
