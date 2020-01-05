See All General Surgeons in Mansfield, TX
General Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Trussell works at Methodist Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Associates of Mansfield
    2975 E Broad St Ste 200, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 518-8619
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Lipomas
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760684195
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • University Of Texas At Arlington, Arlington, Tx
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Trussell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trussell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trussell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trussell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trussell works at Methodist Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Trussell’s profile.

    Dr. Trussell has seen patients for Lipomas and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trussell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Trussell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trussell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trussell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trussell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

