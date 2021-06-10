See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD

Dermatology
5 (684)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Medical Center of Med. Univ. of South Carolina

Dr. Trufant works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

    Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology
    33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Ulcer
Tinea Versicolor

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 684 ratings
Patient Ratings (684)
5 Star
(640)
4 Star
(35)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 10, 2021
Dr. Trufant is knowledgeable, relaxed and efficient. He's clearly done thousands of these surgeries. He even played Mozart while stitching me up!
Sharon Voros Fort — Jun 10, 2021
  Dermatology
  English
  1255655205
Fellowship
  Medical Center of Med. Univ. of South Carolina
  NYU Langone Medical Center
  Mount Sinai Medical Center
  Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Trufant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trufant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Trufant works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA.

684 patients have reviewed Dr. Trufant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trufant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trufant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

