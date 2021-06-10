Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trufant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Medical Center of Med. Univ. of South Carolina
Dr. Trufant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trufant?
Dr. Trufant is knowledgeable, relaxed and efficient. He’s clearly done thousands of these surgeries. He even played Mozart while stitching me up!
About Dr. Joshua Trufant, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1255655205
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Med. Univ. of South Carolina
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trufant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trufant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trufant works at
684 patients have reviewed Dr. Trufant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trufant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trufant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trufant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.