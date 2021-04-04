See All Oncologists in Winston Salem, NC
Oncology
5 (4)
Dr. Joshua Trinidad, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Trinidad works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 (336) 571-7529

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Oral Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Vulvar Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocervical Curettage
Excision of Cervix
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Melanoma
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Hypertension
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracentesis
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvectomy
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Apr 04, 2021
    Sonja — Apr 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1063771079
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Iredell Memorial Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Dr. Joshua Trinidad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinidad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trinidad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trinidad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trinidad works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Trinidad’s profile.

    Dr. Trinidad has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinidad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinidad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinidad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinidad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinidad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

