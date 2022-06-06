Dr. Thun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Thun, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Thun, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Community Hospital2351 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-0920
-
2
Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2373 G Rd Ste 100, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw for Achilles’ tendon repair
About Dr. Joshua Thun, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thun has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thun.
