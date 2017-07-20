See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Joshua Tan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joshua Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Tan works at Joshua Ch Tan MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joshua Ch Tan MD Inc
    550 S Beretania St Ste 608, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 949-8988
    1481 S King St Ste 320, Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 949-8988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Acute Bronchitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Acute Bronchitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Acute Bronchitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Puncture Aspiration
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2017
    I have been a patient of Dr.Tan's for over 20 years ago. Dr. Tan is conscientious ,polite, and and thorough and listens to his patients ,an aspect which many busy physicians overlook in this day and age. I had a friend who came from the Philippines & did not have insurance but knowing this, Dr.Tan tried to help her out by not charging her exhorbitant prices. I highly recommend Dr.Tan to anyone needed a very good internist.
    Honolulu,Hawaiii — Jul 20, 2017
    About Dr. Joshua Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922297845
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
