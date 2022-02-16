See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (58)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sussal works at Greater Washington Psychiatry and Counseling in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Olney, MD and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maria C. Hammill MD
    7474 Greenway Center Dr Ste 730, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 982-3437
  2. 2
    Hefuna Mental Health Wellness LLC
    3416 Olandwood Ct Ste 201, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 969-4060
  3. 3
    Arman C. Moshyedi MD LLC
    1003 W 7th St Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 245-6300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Feb 16, 2022
    I have been referring my patients to Dr. Sussal and sending my own family to Dr. Sussal for over 10 years. He is direct, honest, open and extremely bright with a keen sense of his patients needs. Even through the pandemic , he has come into his offices to help some of my referrals obtain care via arranging for emergency services to assure they did not have to go to the ER , but could be admitted. As a provider, there is a deep appreciation for the time, energy, dedication and professionalism Dr. Sussal displays. If you can get an appointment, you will be well taken care of and fortunate as he is affordable as well.
    — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922212174
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Sussal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sussal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sussal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sussal has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.