Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD

Rheumatology
4.9 (231)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine

Dr. Sundhar works at Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Sewell in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ, Voorhees, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sewell
    100 Kings Way E Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
    Burlington County Hand Associates
    3201 Route 38 Ste 103, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 235-0001
    Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 740-0044
    Voorhees
    2309 E EVESHAM RD, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-4626
    Moorestown
    740 MARNE HWY, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
    Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 115, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 231 ratings
    Patient Ratings (231)
    5 Star
    (226)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr Sundhar is a very caring Doctor he wants to know what’s going on with you and how you feel. He listens to you. He doesn’t make you feel like your holding him up. He takes extra steps to make sure your getting the treatments you need. I have seen Dr Sundhar 4/30/20 and 6/8/20 both visits. Went the same! What a wonder Dr!
    Millie — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1760623193
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Roger Williams Medical Center
    • Rheumatology
