Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Sundhar works at
Locations
1
Sewell100 Kings Way E Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 424-5005
2
Burlington County Hand Associates3201 Route 38 Ste 103, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 235-0001
3
Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 740-0044
4
Voorhees2309 E EVESHAM RD, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-4626
5
Moorestown740 MARNE HWY, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 424-5005
6
Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 115, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sundhar is a very caring Doctor he wants to know what’s going on with you and how you feel. He listens to you. He doesn’t make you feel like your holding him up. He takes extra steps to make sure your getting the treatments you need. I have seen Dr Sundhar 4/30/20 and 6/8/20 both visits. Went the same! What a wonder Dr!
About Dr. Joshua Sundhar, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1760623193
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundhar works at
Dr. Sundhar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
231 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundhar.
