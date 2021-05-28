Overview

Dr. Joshua Summers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Summers works at INVERNESS FAMILY CARE in Inverness, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.