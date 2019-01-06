Overview

Dr. Joshua Sullum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Med Center



Dr. Sullum works at Raymond Sandler, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.