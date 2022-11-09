Dr. Straus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Straus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Straus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush-Presbyn-St Luke's
Dr. Straus works at
Locations
Northshore Neurological Institute - Evanston909 Davis St Ste 160, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 425-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
In my first meeting with Dr. Strauss, he *understood* me. That is hard to do in a first meeting, but he went on to refer me to another therapist to help with a separate issue, and I am looking forward to my next appointment with him.
About Dr. Joshua Straus, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1164417481
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyn-St Luke's
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Chicago
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry, Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Straus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
