Dr. Joshua Strassberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Strassberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
The Pediatric Orthopedic Center218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 101, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Strassberg has helped my son twice. Once with a surgical repair of a displaced tib/fib fracture and once with a pelvic avulsion fracture. We always found him to be intelligent, thoughtful and caring. His bedside manner with my athlete who was sidelined for a season was beyond. We can’t speak highly enough of him and couldn’t recommend him more.
About Dr. Joshua Strassberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strassberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strassberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strassberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strassberg speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Strassberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strassberg.
