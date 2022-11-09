Overview

Dr. Joshua Steinvurzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Steinvurzel works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 825 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.