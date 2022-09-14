Dr. Joshua Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Stein, MD
Dr. Joshua Stein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Windham Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group209 Main St Ste C, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 826-4453
New Britain - Lake Street1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 826-4453
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 947-8500
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Windham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I had a kidney stone procedure with Dr. Stein. He is an excellent surgeon and was very accommodating and knowledgeable. I am glad he was my physician, and I would highly recommend him to family and friends.
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
