Overview

Dr. Joshua Stagg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Stagg works at Wichita Falls GI Associates in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.