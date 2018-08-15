Dr. Joshua Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Colorado Plains Medical Center, East Morgan County Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
Orthopaedic And Spine Center Of The Rockies1900 16th St Fl 3, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 573-3224
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 663-3975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-0112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Plains Medical Center
- East Morgan County Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Snyder did a wonderful job on my surgery, after when I was still experiencing swelling and pain he ordered repeat MRI to make sure nothing was wrong. I am very happy about the way I was treated, he explained everything in detail and did not rush me. It ended up that the pain I was still having in my shoulder had nothing to do with my shoulder but 3 cervical herniated discs and one was pinching a nerve that went to my shoulder. So he did an excellent job and his Assistant is amazing!
About Dr. Joshua Snyder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Loyola University Medical Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Hip Arthroscopy, Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.