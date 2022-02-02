Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snodgrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Sports Medicine)450 E Spring St Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Snodgrass is very personable and empathetic. He is a great listener and observer. He explains his findings well, addresses any questions and concerns, and develops a plan of action all while ensuring the patient fully understands the process and is an active participant in their health care. I highly recommend Dr. Snodgrass for any sports related injury or condition.
About Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center Primary Care Sports Medicine
- Abrazo Central Family Medicine Residency Program
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
