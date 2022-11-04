Dr. Joshua Sleeper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sleeper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Sleeper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Sleeper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Tulane Medical Center and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sleeper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Healthcare Associates71207 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sleeper?
Dr Sleeper is a great urologist. Although he didn't perform my surgery, he did provide follow up care for several years, and was very accommodating to my needs. I stay as informed of my medical condition as a non dr can, and whenever I asked for a specific type of test, he would approve without question. Excellent physician.
About Dr. Joshua Sleeper, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285834234
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sleeper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sleeper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sleeper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sleeper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sleeper works at
Dr. Sleeper has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sleeper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sleeper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sleeper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sleeper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sleeper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.