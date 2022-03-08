Overview

Dr. Joshua Silverman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Silverman works at Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.