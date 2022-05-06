Dr. Joshua Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Silver, MD
Dr. Joshua Silver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 420-0749
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- OASIS Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I had full knee replacement 2/4/22. I'm an active guy, 52 years old and I put in the pre-op work (stretchinng, rom). and after surgery, i put in the post operative physical therapy. The day after my surgery, i started range of motion exercises, then Physical therapy. 2 months later, i was playing softball. Today is 5/6/22 and i have zero pain, I can run, hike, play softball, golf, bend over, sit up from a sitting position without help. ZERO pain! Dr. Silver is a great doc. He knew my goals for living life and he made my knee replacement work so that I can fulfill those goals. I highly recommend him. When I looked up reviews on him before i met with him, all I found were reviews about his office and staff, however, I'm here to tell anyone that wants to know, the result i received from Dr. Silver is exactly what i wanted and I will see him when I need to get the other knee replaced.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1790044204
Dr. Silver works at
