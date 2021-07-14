Dr. Joshua Shofner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shofner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Shofner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Shofner, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates83 Herrick St Ste 3000, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (781) 729-4878
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough positive things about Dr. Joshua Shofner !!! I immediately felt comfortable in his care. He is knowledgeable and happily shared his knowledge with me to fully explain my condition. He has an excellent bedside manner....very warm and caring !
About Dr. Joshua Shofner, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
