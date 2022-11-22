See All Podiatric Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Overview

Dr. Josh Sebag is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. 

Dr. Sebag works at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
    2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 783-2938
  2. 2
    Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
    7710 S US Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 783-2944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Josh Sebag

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881127348
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Josh Sebag is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sebag has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sebag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebag.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

