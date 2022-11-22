Dr. Josh Sebag is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josh Sebag
Overview
Dr. Josh Sebag is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Locations
Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 783-2938
Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center7710 S US Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 783-2944
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have 3 different issues with my foot. 1 he can’t help me with because it’s vascular. So he referred me to a surgeon who can. So get that one fixed and he can deal with the rest. Glad he’s my doctor.
About Dr. Josh Sebag
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1881127348
