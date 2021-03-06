See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Encino, CA
Dr. Joshua Scott, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Scott, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Scott works at Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Encino, CA, in Encino, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kerlan Jobe Institute - Encino A Cedars Sinai Affiliate
    16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 680, Encino, CA 91436 (424) 314-7784
    Kerlan-Jobe Institute - Cedars Sinai
    18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 401, Tarzana, CA 91356 (310) 422-9825
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

McMurray's Test
Bursitis
Concussion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr. Scott has been treating me and my entire family for 10 years. He possess a rare combination of expertise in his specialty coupled with excellent patient relations. He is patient, thorough, and caring. At the start of the pandemic, I broke my shoulder in a bad fall. Dr. Scott's care was profoundly reassuring. In the past, he got me from complaining about an arthritic knee to running a half-marathon. As the years roll on, he continues to give me the best shot at keeping active. I can't say enough about Dr. Scott.
    Keri Tombazian — Mar 06, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Scott, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    University Of South Carolina Som/Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, Primary Care Sports Medicine
    Medical Universtiy Of South Carolina, Pediatrics
    Medical University of South Carolina
    Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

