Dr. Joshua Scott, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Kerlan Jobe Institute - Encino A Cedars Sinai Affiliate16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 680, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (424) 314-7784
Kerlan-Jobe Institute - Cedars Sinai18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 401, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (310) 422-9825Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Scott has been treating me and my entire family for 10 years. He possess a rare combination of expertise in his specialty coupled with excellent patient relations. He is patient, thorough, and caring. At the start of the pandemic, I broke my shoulder in a bad fall. Dr. Scott's care was profoundly reassuring. In the past, he got me from complaining about an arthritic knee to running a half-marathon. As the years roll on, he continues to give me the best shot at keeping active. I can't say enough about Dr. Scott.
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740218155
- University Of South Carolina Som/Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, Primary Care Sports Medicine
- Medical Universtiy Of South Carolina, Pediatrics
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
