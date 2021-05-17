See All Podiatrists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at Gainesville Podiatry Associates in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Podiatry Associates
    915 NW 56th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 820-3187
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265961783
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Memorial Health Care System|Memorial Healthcare System
Residency
Medical Education
  • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scott works at Gainesville Podiatry Associates in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scott’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

