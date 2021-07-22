Overview

Dr. Joshua Schulman-Marcus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Schulman-Marcus works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.