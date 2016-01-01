See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Joshua Schor, MD

Geriatric Medicine
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joshua Schor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Schor works at Daughters of Israel (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Daughters of Israel Pleasant Valley Home
    1155 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Acute Pharyngitis
Dysphagia
Gastritis
Immunization Administration
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pharyngitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Arthritis
Ataxia
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Pneumonia
Scurvy
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
About Dr. Joshua Schor, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578639514
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schor works at Daughters of Israel (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schor’s profile.

Dr. Schor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

