Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Schindler works at
Locations
-
1
Oregon Health & Science University Hospital3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-5947
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schindler?
About Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417965989
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schindler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schindler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schindler works at
Dr. Schindler has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schindler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.