Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Schindler works at OHSU Casey Eye Institute Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-5947

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule
Dysphagia
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Web Chevron Icon
Laryngocele Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia, Dominant Congenital Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Atresia Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheitis Chevron Icon
Tracheobronchomalacia Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • POMCO Group
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417965989
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schindler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schindler works at OHSU Casey Eye Institute Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Schindler’s profile.

    Dr. Schindler has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schindler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

