Dr. Joshua Scheers Masters, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Scheers Masters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8519
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Scheers Masters, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheers Masters has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheers Masters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheers Masters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheers Masters.
