Dr. Joshua Scharf, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Scharf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Scharf works at
Locations
Main Line Ear, Nose, And Throat100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 650, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-6800
- 2 650 Lankenau Medical Building E, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scharf was extremely helpful when I had a very serious sinus infection that required surgery.
About Dr. Joshua Scharf, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1861539470
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharf has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.