Overview

Dr. Joshua Samraj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Samraj works at Joshua Samraj, M.D. in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.