Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holbrook, NY. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
1
SpineCare Long Island - Holbrook4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
2
SpineCare Long Island - West Islip1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
SpineCare Long Island - Huntington110 E Main St Ste 2B, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
4
SpineCare Long Island - Great Neck935 Northern Blvd Ste 303B, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (833) 774-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is the best
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1750673208
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- N.C. State University
- Neurosurgery
