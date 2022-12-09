Overview

Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Rovner works at Progressive Spine And Orthopaedics in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.