Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Locations
Progressive Spine & Orthopaedics LLC440 Curry Ave Ste A, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 227-1299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Progressive Spine3 Progress St Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (201) 227-1299
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CNA HealthPro
- Coventry Health Care
- Gallagher Basset
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
My visits everyone is very professional I would recommend to my family and friends I’m so thankful looking forward to my new chapter
About Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Center
- Alber Einstein College Of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rovner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rovner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rovner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rovner speaks Spanish.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovner.
